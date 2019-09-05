Home

Marsha E. Glass


1952 - 2019
Marsha E. Glass Obituary
Marsha E. Glass, of Oregon, OH passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born February 9, 1952 in Columbia City, she was the daughter of John Thomas and Lora (Lee) Eyanson.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1970. She attended Ball State University and graduated from the University of Toledo earning a MBA degree. She worked in business for Dun and Bradstreet.
Survivors include a sister, Wynette Gard, of Columbia City, and a brother, Lee Eyanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service was held September 3, 2019, with burial at Greenhill Cemetery, Columbia City, IN. Local arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Marsha's family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
