Martha J. Bolinger, 74, formerly of rural South Whitley, passed away peacefully in the company of her daughters and a granddaughter at 10:45 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home at Timbercrest Senior Living Community, North Manchester.
She was born June 1, 1945 at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Indiana, a daughter of the late William C. and MaraLee Ellen (Osborn) Snodgrass. She grew up in Columbia City, graduating from Columbia City Joint High School in 1963.
On April 2, 1967 she married Daniel E. Bolinger. They made their home in Cleveland Township, Whitley County. Dan died on December 25, 2005.
A school bus driver for Whitko Schools for nine years then worked for Dr. Hanus's medical office from 1991 until 1995. She completed her work career at Parkview Whitley Hospital as a medical records technician retiring in 2009.
She was a member of the Pleasant View Church, later renamed Cornerstone Grace Church, where she served on the church council and was the treasurer for 35 years. Socially active, she was a 50-year member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Philanthropic Educational Organization-Chapter DK, Bunco Club, Bible Study Fellowship in Fort Wayne, Euchre Club, the reigning queen of the Lord's Acre Festival in Etna and involved in the Brethren Way of Christ. She was an avid reader. She volunteered at Parkview Whitley County and Timbercrest Retirement Neighborhood Market. She was always cracking a joke and was quick-witted. She had a strong faith and loved the Lord.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Krista (Brendan) Arnold, of Fort Wayne, Kerrie (Mike) Walton, of North Manchester, and Kathie (Terry) Sites, of North Manchester; six grandchildren, Noah and Lillian Arnold, Kayla (Michael) McAllister, Ashley Walls, Kacy (Tyler) Hathaway and Megan Sites; a sister Mary Ann Juillerat-Wolfe (Lew); her aunt, Pauline Osborn, of Citrus Spring, FL; three cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather (Gerald Jagger), her husband, her uncle Richard Osborn and brother in law, Rex Juillerat.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Grace Church, 7050 W 1000 S, South Whitley, IN 46787. Burial will follow at South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Memorials in Martha's honor are to the Cornerstone Grace Church (South Whitley) or Timbercrest Charitable Assistance.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
She was born June 1, 1945 at Luckey Hospital, Wolf Lake, Indiana, a daughter of the late William C. and MaraLee Ellen (Osborn) Snodgrass. She grew up in Columbia City, graduating from Columbia City Joint High School in 1963.
On April 2, 1967 she married Daniel E. Bolinger. They made their home in Cleveland Township, Whitley County. Dan died on December 25, 2005.
A school bus driver for Whitko Schools for nine years then worked for Dr. Hanus's medical office from 1991 until 1995. She completed her work career at Parkview Whitley Hospital as a medical records technician retiring in 2009.
She was a member of the Pleasant View Church, later renamed Cornerstone Grace Church, where she served on the church council and was the treasurer for 35 years. Socially active, she was a 50-year member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Philanthropic Educational Organization-Chapter DK, Bunco Club, Bible Study Fellowship in Fort Wayne, Euchre Club, the reigning queen of the Lord's Acre Festival in Etna and involved in the Brethren Way of Christ. She was an avid reader. She volunteered at Parkview Whitley County and Timbercrest Retirement Neighborhood Market. She was always cracking a joke and was quick-witted. She had a strong faith and loved the Lord.
She is survived by her three loving daughters, Krista (Brendan) Arnold, of Fort Wayne, Kerrie (Mike) Walton, of North Manchester, and Kathie (Terry) Sites, of North Manchester; six grandchildren, Noah and Lillian Arnold, Kayla (Michael) McAllister, Ashley Walls, Kacy (Tyler) Hathaway and Megan Sites; a sister Mary Ann Juillerat-Wolfe (Lew); her aunt, Pauline Osborn, of Citrus Spring, FL; three cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather (Gerald Jagger), her husband, her uncle Richard Osborn and brother in law, Rex Juillerat.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cornerstone Grace Church, 7050 W 1000 S, South Whitley, IN 46787. Burial will follow at South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Memorials in Martha's honor are to the Cornerstone Grace Church (South Whitley) or Timbercrest Charitable Assistance.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from May 14 to May 15, 2020.