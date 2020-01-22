|
|
Martha M. Essex, 92, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:08 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at her home. Born February 3, 1927 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Fred W. and Marie (Rough) Busche.
She attended Fort Wayne Community Schools and on August 6, 1950 she married Lester Essex. In 1953, she and Lester moved to Tri- Lakes, north of Columbia City. Martha was a homemaker and mother and worked at GE for 28 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the auxiliaries of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Johnny Appleseed #3512; the American Legion Post 98; and the Columbia City . She was a past Secretary and a State President for the Eagles.
Survivors include her daughter, Bonnie (Dennis) Pease, of Columbia City; brother, Donald Amstutz, of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her dachshund, Corker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years in 1988, Lester Essex; sons, Gary Martin, Steven Martin and David Essex; brothers, Freeman, Alvin, Kenneth, Oscar, Arthur and Fred Busche; sister, Mildred Amstutz; grandson, Brian Martin; and infant grandson, Gary Kelly Martin.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a Eagles Memorial to being at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E North St, Columbia City with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Phil Rittner will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery, Columbia City. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Zion Lutheran Church. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 23, 2020