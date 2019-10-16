|
|
Marvin Dean Whitehead, 77, of Pierceton, Indiana, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born July 11, 1942 in Mt. Home, Arkansas, he was the son of Troy and Jesse (Ritter) Whitehead.
On July 16, 1961, he married Mavis Lucille Peden. For most of his career, he and his family operated CRI Construction Inc. Marvin was a member of Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Warsaw and the Finisher's Union Local 692.
He was a devout Christian with a strong faith, he loved working, being outdoors, tinkering around in his shop and found relaxation sitting on his deck, mowing and watching his cows. Marvin was a hard worker and always put his family and others first. He was strong willed, relentless, quick thinker and above all he loved his family and the Lord.
Survivors include his wife, Mavis Whitehead; children, Twinda Whitehead, Brenda Myers, Chris (Carol) Whitehead, Scarlet Whitehead, Clark (Carol) Whitehead and John Whitehead; brother, Roy Whitehead; sister, Carolyn Whitehead; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Faye and Pat Hervey; brother, Leon Whitehead; and an infant grandson, Johnathon Whitehead.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, where a celebration of his life will take place. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory toward his granddaughter, Amanda's contiuned care, I.C.O DeMoney-Grimes. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Marvin's family condolences online or upload a favorite photo of Marvin that you have.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 17, 2019