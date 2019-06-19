Home

Mrs. Mary A. (Smith) Blaugh


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mrs. Mary A. (Smith) Blaugh Obituary
Mary A. Blaugh, 93, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:48 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Millers at Oak Pointe, Columbia City.
She was born in Whitley County on May 23, 1926, a daughter of the late Chauncey V. and Rozella (Schnetzler) Smith. Her formative years were spent in the Columbia City area where she graduated from Columbia City High School.
On June 30, 1945, she was united in marriage to Ivan Blaugh. The couple made their home on a farm in Washington Township until 1977 when they moved to their home at Loon Lake. Ivan passed away on April 16, 2010.
A homemaker, Mary raised chickens on the couple's farm, selling both chickens and their eggs. She enjoyed playing bingo and taking pontoon rides on the lake. She and Ivan purchased a motor home after his retirement, traveling throughout the country. They began to spend their winters in Florida eventually spending sixmonths there and six months here each year.
She is survived by three children Gail W. (Bonnie) Blaugh, Barbara A. (Ed) Thompson and Douglas E. (Sindy) Blaugh, all of Columbia City; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Kile, of Columbia City.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons Richard Blaugh and Dennis Blaugh, brothers Ed Smith and Larry Kile and her mother Rozella Kile.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. The burial is in the South Park Annex Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on June 19, 2019
