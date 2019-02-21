Mary A. Day, 45, of Kendallville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. She was born on March 28, 1973 in Reno, Nev.

Mary was a Central Noble graduate. She worked at the Wonder Inn on Skinner Lake for many years, and was recently employed with Parker Hannifin in Albion.

She had a love for the outdoors and gardening, being born with a green thumb. Her love of nature included her animals - dogs, cats and horses.

Through her life, she remained close to her family and loved ones. Mary leaves behind her fiance; Jerry Ray, of Avilla; son, David John Rupert Jr., of Kendallville; mother, Ramonda (Hugh) DeLong, of Albion; father, Ronald (Brenda) Peters, of North Carolina; brothers, Randy (Katherine) Reber, of Kendallville, and Dan (Sherise) DeLong, of Ligonier. Also surviving is paternal grandmother Marie Peters-Shannon, of Auburn; an aunt, Jean Mantle, of Albion; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Harley and Valetta Mantle; paternal grandfather, D. Maynard Peters; and an uncle; Arden Mantle.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thurday at the funeral home. Burial at Nolt Cemetery, near Columbia City. Contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 20, 2019