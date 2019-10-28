|
|
Mary Jane Peeler, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. She was born in York Center, OH on Feb. 25, 1922 to Charles F. and Imo Irene (Clapsaddle) Hathaway.
Her family moved from Louisville, OH to Kokomo in 1929. She graduated from Kokomo High School with the class of 1940 and went on to attend Manchester College. She married Hollis L. Peeler in Andrews, Indiana shortly before he volunteered for the US Navy during WWII. After the war, they lived in Indianapolis where Mary Jane served as the secretary for the Indiana State Director of Agriculture & Veterans Affairs until Hollis graduated from the Butler University School of Pharmacy.
After a brief stay in Elkhart, they moved to Columbia City in 1950 when she and Hollis purchased the O'Daniel Drug Store which later changed to Key Drugs, Inc. In April of 2012, Mary Jane moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to her family. During their years in Columbia City, Mary Jane spent her time as a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a member of the Columbia City United Methodist Church since 1951 where she served as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. She was a member of the Columbia City Order of the Eastern Star chapter 65, Sorosis, Epsilon chapter of Sigma Eta Sorority Fine Arts, Town and Country Home Extension and TOPS.
Over the years, Mary Jane shared her love of music in many ways. Beginning at the age of three, she performed songs and danced on stage in costume at many theaters. During her school years, she sang in numerous choirs, recitals, operettas and churches. At Manchester College, she was selected to perform in college groups. In later years she enjoyed singing in churches, Sigma Eta Sorority Fine Arts, and directing children's choirs. Mary Jane always expressed kindness to all, and was an example to those who knew her of what it meant to live a Christian life.
Survivors include her daughters Kay Van, of Fort Wayne, Jane (James) Currie, of Jensen Beach, Fla., Carol (Mike) Johnson, of Brownsburg, as well as her brother Kermit Ray Hathaway, of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Brett (Brenda) Van, of Ft. Wayne, Lora Van, of Ft. Wayne, Jennifer (Joe) O'Connor, of Indianapolis, Mark (Shannon) Johnson, of Indianapolis, Holly (Adam) Naylor, of Brighton, Mich., and Amy (Colin) Robertson, of Glasgow, Scotland. She will also be missed by her 11 great-grandchildren; Sierrah Van, Briana Van, Caitlin O'Connor, Jack O'Connor, Meghan O'Connor, Molly O'Connor, Graham Naylor, Elizabeth Naylor, James Naylor, Noah Cook and Brycen Johnson.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hollis Peeler, grand-daughter Heather Currie, and son-in-law Lon Van.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11 a.m., Oct. 28, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, Indiana. Her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. She will be entombed the following day at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis. Preferred memorials may be given to Columbia City United Methodist Church, the Community Foundation of Whitley County, or the Visiting Nurse Foundation of Fort Wayne. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 29, 2019