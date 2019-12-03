|
Mary Katherine Gebert, age 97 of North Manchester, IN, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday November 28, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Born on April 29, 1922 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Charles and Rhoda (Cook) North.
Mary attended local schools and graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1941. She worked at Weatherhead, Columbia City, Al & D Grill, Pierceton and Chamberlain Products, South Whitley, during her working career. Mary also enjoyed sewing, quilt making, and gardening in her free time.
Survivors include her children, Joan (Robert) Plew, of Pierceton, Karen Mettler, of Warsaw, Judy Phillips, of Larwill, James (Bonnie) Mettler, of Plant City, FL, and Dennis (Krista) Mettler, of Pierceton; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; step-daughters Barb Gibson, of Kokomo, and Patty Bartow, of Syracuse; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Blain, of Larwill; sister-in-law Ilene North, of South Bend; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bertis Ralph Gebert; brothers, Donald North, Phil North, Robert North, Gale North and twin brother, Richard North; sisters, Marjorie North and Martha Doepker, step-sons Robert Gebert and Bertis Wayne Gebert; and son-in-law Wayne Phillips.
Funeral services for Mary will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call two hours prior to service.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Passages, Inc.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 4, 2019