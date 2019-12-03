Home

POWERED BY

Services
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Katherine Gebert


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Katherine Gebert Obituary
Mary Katherine Gebert, age 97 of North Manchester, IN, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday November 28, 2019 at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. Born on April 29, 1922 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Charles and Rhoda (Cook) North.

Mary attended local schools and graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1941. She worked at Weatherhead, Columbia City, Al & D Grill, Pierceton and Chamberlain Products, South Whitley, during her working career. Mary also enjoyed sewing, quilt making, and gardening in her free time.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Robert) Plew, of Pierceton, Karen Mettler, of Warsaw, Judy Phillips, of Larwill, James (Bonnie) Mettler, of Plant City, FL, and Dennis (Krista) Mettler, of Pierceton; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; step-daughters Barb Gibson, of Kokomo, and Patty Bartow, of Syracuse; several step-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Blain, of Larwill; sister-in-law Ilene North, of South Bend; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bertis Ralph Gebert; brothers, Donald North, Phil North, Robert North, Gale North and twin brother, Richard North; sisters, Marjorie North and Martha Doepker, step-sons Robert Gebert and Bertis Wayne Gebert; and son-in-law Wayne Phillips.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, where friends may call two hours prior to service.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Passages, Inc.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -