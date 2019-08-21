|
|
Mary Kathleen Swihart, age 60, of South Whitley, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born on August 22, 1958 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of James and Lois Ann (Mecklenborg) Dehan.
Mary was the first born of five children and attended Catholic Schools her entire life. She attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, OH, and graduated with the Class of 1976. Mary then attended the University of St. Francis, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts, in 1980.
Mary worked as a Senior Information Systems Security Officer at Magnavox/Raytheon for 38 years. She was a very active member of St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church and its choir for over 30 years. In her free time, Mary volunteered at the Fort Wayne Mission. She was a great artist and enjoyed making her own Christmas cards. Mary also liked to garden, hike, kayak, or do anything outdoors.
Survivors include her daughter McKenzie Swihart, of Carmel; siblings Brian Dehan, of Denver, CO, Peggy (Bob) Muench, of Orem, UT, Mary Patricia (Joseph) Lesmeister, of Carol Stream, IL, and John Dehan, of Akron, OH; several nieces and nephews; former husband John Swihart, of Detroit, MI; granddog Willie Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, IN.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 South Line Street, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior to service.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 21, 2019