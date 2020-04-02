Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Shoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Shoemaker


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary L. Shoemaker Obituary
Mary L. Shoemaker, formerly of South Whitley, died at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw.

She was born December 27, 1930 in Laketon, a daughter of the late Willard and Candace (Baker) Sitts. She grew up in Laketon where she attended Laketon High School.

On October 18, 1947 she was united in marriage to Donald E. Snyder, Sr. They made their home in South Whitley. Donald died on January 2, 1984. On December 27, 2004, she married Jay Shoemaker. He died on January 3, 2009.

She was a full-time homemaker raising her children and maintaining the household. She was a life-member of the VFW 5582 Ladies Auxiliary in Columbia City.

She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was fond of bird watching.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Raymond) Loe, of North Webster, Donna (Leroy) Fugate, of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., Donald (Vicky) Snyder, Jr., of South Whitley, and Julie (Dennis) Warrick, of Milford; step-children, Kevin (Deb) Shoemaker, of Silver Lake, and Kip (Trisha) Shoemaker, of Laketon; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Sitts, of Warsaw and two sisters, Betty Poppy, of Florida, and Violet Gagnon, of Akron.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.

Preferred memorials in Mary's honor are to Riley Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -