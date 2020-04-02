|
Mary L. Shoemaker, formerly of South Whitley, died at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw.
She was born December 27, 1930 in Laketon, a daughter of the late Willard and Candace (Baker) Sitts. She grew up in Laketon where she attended Laketon High School.
On October 18, 1947 she was united in marriage to Donald E. Snyder, Sr. They made their home in South Whitley. Donald died on January 2, 1984. On December 27, 2004, she married Jay Shoemaker. He died on January 3, 2009.
She was a full-time homemaker raising her children and maintaining the household. She was a life-member of the VFW 5582 Ladies Auxiliary in Columbia City.
She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was fond of bird watching.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Raymond) Loe, of North Webster, Donna (Leroy) Fugate, of Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., Donald (Vicky) Snyder, Jr., of South Whitley, and Julie (Dennis) Warrick, of Milford; step-children, Kevin (Deb) Shoemaker, of Silver Lake, and Kip (Trisha) Shoemaker, of Laketon; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Sitts, of Warsaw and two sisters, Betty Poppy, of Florida, and Violet Gagnon, of Akron.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the South Whitley Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials in Mary's honor are to Riley Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2020