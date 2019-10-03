|
|
Mary Lou Baxter, age 88 and a longtime Warsaw resident, passed away quietly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:45 p.m. in Miller's Merry Manor, Warsaw.
Born on April 22, 1931, Mary Lou was the only daughter of Carl J. and Ruth (Gates) Schrader. She was born in Columbia City and was united in marriage to the late Samuel W. Baxter on June 23, 1948 in Larwill. The two were married for 63 years before Samuel's 2011 passing. To their union, four children, seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren were born.
Mary Lou enjoyed traveling and gardening. She was a longtime member of Warsaw's First Christian Church and dearly loved all of God's creatures; she enjoyed birdwatching and especially loved her pets. She also enjoyed reading and returned to school later in life, graduating from Warsaw Community High School with her daughter's class in 1972.
Those who survive with memories to cherish include three of her children: Penny Daisy, of Mansfield, OH, David Baxter (wife, Roberta), of Newburgh, IN, and Deloris (husband, Joe) Clark, of Mansfield; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Those who preceded her in death include her parents; husband, Samuel Baxter; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and John Rude; and a great-granddaughter.
A Life Celebration® has been planned at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw with visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginning at 1 p.m., Pastor Matthew Rogers of First Christian Church, Warsaw will officiate Mary Lou's funeral service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial gifts are welcomed by the family and may be directed to Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, PO Box 1906, Warsaw, Indiana 46581-1906. Condolences may be sent by visiting Mary Lou's obituary page at www.TitusFuneralHome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 4, 2019