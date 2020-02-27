Home

Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola
12305 Arcola Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Maude (Strack) Swenda


1926 - 2020
Mary Maude (Strack) Swenda Obituary
Mary Maude (Strack) Swenda, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Anne Home and Retirement Community. Born May 16, 1926 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Charles L. and Priscilla (Freiburger) Strack.

She was baptized at St. Joseph Catholic Church in 1926 and graduated from Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1944. On October 22, 1949, she married Joseph J. Swenda of Hazleton, PA. She drove school bus over 31 years for St. Joseph's Catholic School and Fort Wayne Community Schools. Mary was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola, a former Rosary Society President, Women's Auxiliary and was a Sagamore of the Wabash. She was also a respected elder of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.

Mary gave and received a lot of love during life. Gone but not forgotten by her daughters, Patricia (Jim) Papagiannis, of Churubusco, Dani (Bob) Tippmann, of Columbia City, and Kristina Swenda, of Detroit, MI; sister, Priscilla (Bud) VanAllen; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Strack, Rita Strack and Darlene Strack; brother-in-law, Augustus "Gus" Nagy; 14 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in her heavenly journey by her husband of 42 years, Joseph J. Swend; brothers, James, Robert, Godfrey "Cap," Charles "Tony" and Edward Strack; sister, Catherine Nagy; sisters-in-law Sharon, Mary Frances "Francie" Strack; brother-in-law, Roland "Bud" VanAllen; and niece, Bridget Atkinson.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a Rosary beginning at 6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola, 12305 Arcola Rd, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Father Tad Balinda and Father Cyril Fernandes will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her memory for masses. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
