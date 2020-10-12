Mary Odell Krider, 79, of Columbia City, died 7:39 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on September 19.
She was born April 12, 1941, in Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Albert Delbert and Dorothy May (Gay) Ewing. She attended Collins Elementary School and Columbia City High School.
On September 21, 1957, she married Charles M. Krider. They have always made their home in Columbia City. Charles died on July 18, 2009.
For over 30 years, she worked for Dana/PGT, Columbia City, retiring as a supervisor.
She was a former member of the Columbia City United Methodist Church, the Columbia City Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile Teti Sheri Temple No. 60, Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine Widows, and the Johnny Appleseed Hillbilly Clan.
An accomplished quilt maker, her quilts are cherished family heirlooms. She also kept active sewing and knitting. She relished spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed preparing her delicious home cooked meals and baked goods for anyone who stopped by for a visit.
She is survived by a daughter, Tamara R. (Dale Wicker) Daniels; sons, Timothy W. (Jane) Krider and Jeffrey S. (Annette) Krider, all of Columbia City; granddaughters, Jennifer (Dan) Cochran, Columbia City, and Dennise A. Daniels, Fort Wayne; grandsons, Brandon C. Daniels, Fort Wayne, Addison J. and Wyatt R. Krider, and Shawn R. Daniels, all of Columbia City; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Krider; brothers, Jack and Marvin Ewing; a grandson, Timothy Krider, Jr.; a great-great-grandson, Grayson Macy; and a son-in-law, Joe Daniels.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is in the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with an Eastern Star Service at 8 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
.
