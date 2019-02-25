Matthew Alan Marty, 26, of Columbia City, passed away at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Sept. 24, 1992 in Columbia City, he was the son of John and Brenda (Bishop) Marty.

He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 2011 and received his Associate's Degree from Ivy Tech. Matt was the manager of his parent's north Subway Store in Columbia City and was a member of Columbia City United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Motocross, animals, swimming, kids and was a genuine sports fanatic.

Survivors include his parents, John and Brenda Marty, of Columbia City; brothers, Eric (Chris Wakefield) Marty, of Indianapolis, and Chris Marty, of Columbia City; grandmother, Beverly Bishop, of Grabill; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather John Bishop, grandmother Eva Brooks Bishop, and several great-aunts and great-uncles.

Friends may call from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Fred Stayton officiating. Burial will follow in Union Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Matt may be made to Columbia City United Methodist Church or Whitley County Humane Society.

Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 23, 2019