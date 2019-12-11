Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
Matthew Lee Moehring


1981 - 2019
Matthew Lee Moehring Obituary
Matthew Lee Moehring, 38, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly at 6:39 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital Emergency Room.

He was born August 16, 1981 in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of Roger Lee and Beverly (Sweet) Moehring. His formative years were spent in the Pierceton area. He graduated from Whitko High School in 2000.

On June 30, 2001, he was united in marriage to Michelle Dawn Baker. They made their home in Churubusco. Since 2015, they have resided in Columbia City.

In 2012 he began his employment at Reelcraft, Columbia City in their manufacturing department.

He enjoyed being outdoors, whether camping, fishing or watching an area sprint car race. A good cook, he could prepare delicious meals either inside or outside on the grill or smoker. He loved to be with his family and often amused them with a new joke.

He leaves behind his wife, Michelle; a daughter, Destiny Cheyeanne (Dylan Conway) Baker; sons, Joseph Lee Moehring and Shawn Hunter Moehring, all of Columbia City; a grandson, Jesse Conway; his father, Roger L. (Lois) Moehring, Ligonier; mother, Beverly M. (Chris Jackson) Moehring, Columbia City; sisters, Carolyn (Bryan) Reed, of Fort Wayne, and Cindy M. (Jake) Goble, of Kimmell; a step-sister, Mandy Miller, of Kansas; and a step-brother, Thomas E. (Jackie) Miller, Italy.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to Humane Society of Whitley County.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 12, 2019
