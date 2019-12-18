Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Wigent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Wayne Wigent


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Wayne Wigent Obituary
On December 15, 2019 Matthew Wayne Wigent passed on to greener pastures. Born on October 1, 1967, he lived his entire life in Whitley County, where he followed his passion of running a dairy farm. Matt loved being on the farm where he lived life on his own terms. He cared deeply for his family, friends and animals. His compassion should be practiced by all.

Matt will be desperately missed by his Mom and Dad, Jerry A. & David Wigent; brother, Michael (Jade) Wigent; sisters, Angela (Duane) Alexander and Erin (Tony) Hiss, all of Columbia City; and Audrey (Todd) Spaanstra, of Franklin, TN. He also leaves behind nephews and niece, Charlie, Joe, Arlen, Alex, Henry, Sam and Lauren.

Matt was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ford and Edna McCoy, and his paternal grandparents, Mary and Warren Wigent.

To respect Matt's wishes there are no services. Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -