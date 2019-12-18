|
On December 15, 2019 Matthew Wayne Wigent passed on to greener pastures. Born on October 1, 1967, he lived his entire life in Whitley County, where he followed his passion of running a dairy farm. Matt loved being on the farm where he lived life on his own terms. He cared deeply for his family, friends and animals. His compassion should be practiced by all.
Matt will be desperately missed by his Mom and Dad, Jerry A. & David Wigent; brother, Michael (Jade) Wigent; sisters, Angela (Duane) Alexander and Erin (Tony) Hiss, all of Columbia City; and Audrey (Todd) Spaanstra, of Franklin, TN. He also leaves behind nephews and niece, Charlie, Joe, Arlen, Alex, Henry, Sam and Lauren.
Matt was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ford and Edna McCoy, and his paternal grandparents, Mary and Warren Wigent.
To respect Matt's wishes there are no services. Preferred memorials are to the donor's choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 19, 2019