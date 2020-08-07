1/1
Maurice D Freeman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maurice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maurice D. Freeman, 71, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at the home of his fiancée in Churubusco who had been helping take care of him for the past two years. Born May 23, 1949 in Noble County, he was the son of William and Alice (Schutt) Freeman.
Morry graduated from East Noble High School with the Class of 1968. On May 29, 1971, he married Virginia "Ginny" M. Yoder in Avilla and in 1973, they moved to Whitley County. He had been a meat cutter for Roger's Grocery Store for 13 years and was the owner and operator of Freeman Janitorial. In February of 2018, he had to retire after being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was a devoted member of Columbia City First Church of God and enjoyed volunteering with the Children's Ministry.
Morry is survived by his son, Jeremy (Maureen) Freeman; daughter, Heather Freeman; fiancée, Brenda Saggars; brother, Steve (Blinda) Freeman; sister, Susan (Steve) Hill; sister-in-law, Marilyn Freeman; and grandchildren, Eden, Wyatt and Trevor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ginny Freeman in 2014; infant twin sons, Christopher and Jonathon; and brother, Larry Freeman.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Columbia City First Church of God, 1200 W Depoy Dr. with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Johnny McCallister will be officiating. Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Columbia City First Church of God towards the Children's Ministry.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Morry's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Columbia City First Church of God
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Columbia City First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved