Maurice D. Freeman, 71, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020 at the home of his fiancée in Churubusco who had been helping take care of him for the past two years. Born May 23, 1949 in Noble County, he was the son of William and Alice (Schutt) Freeman.
Morry graduated from East Noble High School with the Class of 1968. On May 29, 1971, he married Virginia "Ginny" M. Yoder in Avilla and in 1973, they moved to Whitley County. He had been a meat cutter for Roger's Grocery Store for 13 years and was the owner and operator of Freeman Janitorial. In February of 2018, he had to retire after being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was a devoted member of Columbia City First Church of God and enjoyed volunteering with the Children's Ministry.
Morry is survived by his son, Jeremy (Maureen) Freeman; daughter, Heather Freeman; fiancée, Brenda Saggars; brother, Steve (Blinda) Freeman; sister, Susan (Steve) Hill; sister-in-law, Marilyn Freeman; and grandchildren, Eden, Wyatt and Trevor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ginny Freeman in 2014; infant twin sons, Christopher and Jonathon; and brother, Larry Freeman.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Columbia City First Church of God, 1200 W Depoy Dr. with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Johnny McCallister will be officiating. Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Columbia City First Church of God towards the Children's Ministry.
