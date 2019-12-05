Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Max Wayne Johnson Obituary
Max Wayne Johnson, 83, of Fort Wayne died at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation, Fort Wayne.

He was born August 13, 1936 in Greenburg, Indiana, a son of the late Dale N. and Katherine B. (Moore) Johnson. His formative years were spent in Marion. The family then moved to Columbia City where he graduated from Columbia City High School in 1954.

On June 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lee Moser. They made their first home in Columbia City moving to Fort Wayne in 1968.

He made his work career in the newspaper publishing business, working for the Columbia City Post & Mail as a plate maker. In 1968, he joined the Fort Wayne Newspapers working until his retirement in 2001.

He enjoyed reading, listening to music but most of all traveling and spending time with his wife of 54 years.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two children, Dawn (Billy) Solis and Christopher Johnson, both of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Michael Alcox, Churubusco, Ross Johnson, Austin Solis, and Leah Solis, all of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Kevin Alcox, of Fort Wayne, Alexander Alcox, Gabriel Alcox, and Aiyanna Alcox, all of Churubusco; three sisters, Bev (Joe) Williams, of Seminole, FL, Mary (Nick) McManama, of Columbia City, and Kathy (Rick Seitz) Johnson of Fort Wayne.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Dean E. Johnson, and brothers, Steve and James Johnson.

The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Nolt Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 6, 2019
