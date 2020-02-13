|
Maxine Joan (Corbin) Eatherton, 93, of Columbia City, stepped into eternity Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020. Born September 13, 1926, she was the older twin born to Alva Perry and Ruby Camilla (Kennedy) Corbin, of Wharton, Ohio, Wyandot County. Her twin brother Max Junior Corbin preceded her in death.
She graduated from the Wharton High School with the class of 1944, and attended college at Tiffin, Ohio Business University. Maxine worked for 2 and a half years at Wright Patterson Air Force base Dayton, Ohio, near the end of WWII.
After returning to her hometown area, she married Merritt Asa Eatherton on April 23, 1947 at Wharton Church of God. She spent the next 22 years raising her family on her parents' dairy farm. She and her husband later built a new home of the edge of town, where they lived for the next 34 years. After leaving the farm, Maxine worked for the Findlay News Agency for 14 years.
While Maxine enjoyed crafts and sewing, her primary passion was her Faith and work in the Church. In her home church she was treasurer for over 53 years and taught all ages of Sunday School classes for 50 years. She was a member of the Women's Christian Service Council, served on the Church Board, and assembled the church history books for the 75th and 100th anniversaries. She was a president of both the local and state WCSC and served as its national treasurer for 11 years. Additionally, she served on her denomination's National Ministries Commission and was a coordinator for the annual Summer Seminar for 11 years. She was an active part of the Auxiliary of Gideons International for over 30 years.
Maxine and Merritt purchased a home in Columbia City in December of 2003 to be closer to their son Bob and family. Special blessings to Maxine were all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City, IN. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. A visitation will also be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22 at Wharton First Church of God, 108 Cass St, Wharton, OH with her funeral service immediately following with Pastor David Olegard officiating. A private family committal will follow where she will be laid to rest beside her husband at Wharton-Richland-Union Cemetery. Brinkman Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, OH will be assisting in the Ohio services. Memorials may be given in her memory toward Missions at either Columbia City First Church of God, Wharton Church of God or to Gideons International. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 14, 2020