Melodye "Mel" A. Nulf, 62, of Big Lake, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Born March 30, 1957 in Huntington, she was the daughter of Clarence Ted and Ruth Virginia (Ellis) Wall.
She graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1975. On Aug. 30, 1975 Mel married Robert Nulf. While in high school, she worked for Whitley Memorial Hospital and currently was with the hospital as a surgery secretary at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Survivors include her loving husband, Bob Nulf, of Big Lake; sons, Brad Nulf, of Rio Rancho, NM, and Brian Nulf, of Big Lake; granddaughters, Alexandra Smith and Sarah Nulf; brother, John (Emma) Wall, of Columbia City; sister-in-law, Shirley Wall, of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law, Urban Shatzer, of Hartford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ted Wall; and sister, Diana Shatzer.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Funeral Celebrant Sharon Brockhaus officiating. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the . Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Aug. 8, 2019