Melvin Leroy "Pete" Gall, 93, of rural South Whitley, died at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City where he was admitted earlier that day.
He was born on June 30, 1926 in Kosciusko County, a son of the late Edward and Vergie (Cripe) Gall. His formative years were spent in Claypool.
At the age of 16, he began working for the Penn Central railroad as a track inspector. On Oct. 10, 1944, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and served in the Pacific Theater participating in the Philippine Liberation and the occupation of Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to work for the railroad until 1975 when he had a disability retirement.
In April 1952, he was united in marriage to Donna Knoop. They have always made their home in the South Whitley area.
He found relaxation in mowing grass, and mowed about 12 acres regularly until his hospitalization. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and was always up for a game of poker.
He is survived by a sister, Gladys "Betty" Hawn, of Mishawaka; two brothers, Donald Gall, of Elkhart, Harold (Martha) Gall, of South Whitley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Charles, Earl, Clarence and Kenneth Gall and sisters, Thelma Cartwright, Dorothy Martin and Joan Spangle.
The funeral service was at 3 p.m. on Monday at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel in South Whitley. Burial was at the South Whitley Cemetery with military honors by the Whitley County Korean War Honor Guard. Visitation was at 1 p.m. until the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials in Pete's honor are to the donor's choice.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 17, 2019