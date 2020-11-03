Michael Allen Ebbinghouse, 54, formerly of South Whitley, died unexpectedly of natural causes Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence in Warsaw.
He was born September 19, 1966 in Columbia City, Indiana, a son of Danny Joseph and Judith Ann (Parrett) Ebbinghouse. His formative years were spent in South Whitley where he graduated from Whitko High School in 1985.
For many years he had worked for the trailer manufacturing industry in Elkhart County. More recently he worked for Ranger Materials, Warsaw doing asphalt work.
A talented athlete, he participated in varsity high school sports where he played as a running back and defensive back in football, played as a guard for the basketball team under the direction of Coach Bill Patrick, running track in the spring where he specialized in hurdles and in his senior year, he played varsity baseball. In his adult years he continued playing sports participating in area slow pitch softball leagues.
He is survived by three children, Nathan (Danielle) Sparks, of Cutler, Kierston (Paul) Sims, of Fort Wayne, Hannah Ebbinghouse, Corpus Christy, TX; three grandchildren, Scottlyn and Cainen Sparks and Ranell Soto; his parents, Danny and Judith Ebbinghouse, of South Whitley; and two brothers, Mark (Shannon) Ebbinghouse, of South Whitley, and Chad (Jenniffer) Ebbinghouse, of Larwill.
A memorial service will be held at Smith & Sons, Columbia City at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020. Burial will take place at the South Whitley Cemetery at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to Whitko Athletic Booster's Club. Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.