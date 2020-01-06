Home

Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Michael DeWayne Hammel Obituary
Michael DeWayne Hammel, 73, of rural Columbia City, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born August 28, 1946 in Huntington, Indiana, a son of the late Jerald DeWayne and Freda Marie (Richard) Hammel. He began school in Roanoke then moved to Whitley County, where he graduated from Columbia Joint High School in 1964.

On October 15, 1981, he married Patricia Ann Miller. They have always made their home in Whitley County. Patricia died on December 5, 2000. 

For 37 years, he was employed as a machinist by Dana / Weatherhead, Columbia City.

Throughout his life, he enjoyed the outdoors, whether hunting or fishing or just enjoying his favorite pastime of mowing the grass. A competitive skeet shooter, he participated several times in the National Skeet Championship. During inclement weather, he delighted in fly tying. Remembered for his affable personality, he never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke. 

He is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Scott) Heath, of Columbia City, Jacqueline (John) French, of Winona Lake, Teresa Simmons of Georgia; a step-daughter, Michelle (Toby) Thomas, of Pierceton, and a step-son; Dominic (Angela McCoy) Perriera, of Columbia City; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Ralph (Linda) Hammel, of Columbia City, and a sister; Patricia (Cecil) Terry, of Fort Wayne.

The funeral service is 3 p.m. on Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Thorn Cemetery, Ormas. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home. 

Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 7, 2020
