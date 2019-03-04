Michael "Mike" James Halter, 72, passed away on Feb. 12, 2019 in Denver, Colo. Born in 1947 in Fort Wayne, Mike was the oldest of seven children.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years Joyce Ellen (Davis), his parents Wana Mae (Bacon) and Frank Lewis Halter, his brother Mark CJ Halter and brother-in-law Dick Davis.

Mike is survived by his son Joe and daughter-in-law Amy, his two grandsons Connor (8) and Nolan (3), his siblings John (Linda), Sally (Dan) Strack, Christine (Dan) Arnold, Rhonda (Dave) Nagel and Rita (Duane) Arnold, his in-laws Jim Davis, Kathy Davis and Kevin Davis and 20 nieces and nephews.

Mike graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, obtained an E-5 (SGT) rank and served in the Vietnam War. Mike was honorably discharged in 1970.

Mike and Joyce were married in 1971 and made their home in Fort Wayne until moving back to Columbia City in 1988. Mike graduated from ITT Technical College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed by International Harvester, Shellear Globe and Lincoln Food Services. Mike was active with the Fort Wayne American Legion, Boy Scouts of America and VFW in Columbia City. He enjoyed woodworking and made display cases for the Columbia City Historical Society. He enjoyed target shooting and working on cars.

Upon his death, Mike was on organ donor. Honoring his directives, Mike requested his body be cremated and no funeral planned. At a later date, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in honor of Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that any charitable donations be made in Mike's name to the VFW in Columbia City.