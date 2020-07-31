Michael L. Barkley, 69, of Churubusco, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born March 22, 1951 in Decatur, he was the son of Loren and Nova (Holt) Barkley.
He graduated from Norwell High School with the Class of 1969. Michael worked as a driver for UPS Freigh until his retirement. He also served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed golfing, traveling and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Michael is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ellen Barkley, of Churubusco; sons, Greg (Tammy) Barkley, of Fort Wayne, and Shane (Starr) Barkley, of Columbia City; step-children, Susan (Condon) Bradbury, of Roanoke, Lee Ann (Bob) Dunn, Theresa (Sam) Winebrenner and Terry (Melissa) Coulter, all of Columbia City; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Donelle McMaster, of Chattanooga, TN, Randy (Pam) Barkley, of Ossian, Robin (Kevin) Lipp, of Markle, Mark (Dixie) Barkley, of Fort Wayne, Kristie (Dean) George, of Markle.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be 12 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., with limited seating. The funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.
Burial will take place in Union Township Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Whitley County Humane Society.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com
to send Michael's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.