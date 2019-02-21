Home

Michael Lee Cannon


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Lee Cannon Obituary
Michael Lee Cannon 53, of Columbia City, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at VA Hospital of Birmingham, Ala.
Born Tuesday, March 25, 1965 in Phoenix, Ariz., he was the son of Robert C. A. Cannon and Jacklyn K. Hall.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert C. A. Cannon.
He is survived by daughters, Kassandra Cannon, Brianna Cannon, Mercedes Cannon, all of Columbia City, and Britney Savage, Tomkinsville, Ky.; mother, Jacklyn K. Hall, Ardmore, Tenn; father, Jackie W. Hall, Ardmore, Tenn.; brother, Robert Cannon, Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters, Whitney Hall, Ardmore, Tenn., Jennifer Hall, Carlsbad, Calif., and Christine Kron, Holland, Mich.; and grandson, Conner Savage.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, Ardmore, Ala. from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, Ardmore, Ala., at 3 p.m. with Bro. Lynn Marshall officiating.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 21, 2019
