Michael Eugene Vardaman, 67, of Columbia City, died unexpectedly, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital.
He was born on February 27, 1952, at an Air Force Base Hospital in Presque Isle, Maine, a son of the late Eugene E. and Norma Ruth (Tardy) Vardaman. His formative years were spent in South Whitley, where he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1971. He later earned an insurance license.
On November 11, 1972, he married the love of his life and best friend, Candice Ann Schuman. They made their home in home in South Whitley, moving to rural Columbia City 1979.
From 1971 until the plant closing in 1981, he worked for International Harvester, Fort Wayne. He then went to work for Farm Bureau Insurance. In 1991, he started his own insurance agency, Vardaman Insurance, which he continued to operate.
He was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church, where he put his singing talents to use participating in the church choir. A caring and considerate man, he mentored children at the South Whitley Elementary School and always set a good example for his own children by assisting those people less fortunate with a meal or helping hand. He adored his children and grandchildren and never departed without the phrase "I love you" and a hug.
A collector of many things, he especially enjoyed coin and hat collecting. He took great pride in his property, keeping the lawn immaculate and tending the flowers. He stayed active playing golf, participating in shooting sports, and riding his Harley-Davidson. He studied and was well-versed about the Civil War, the old wild west and WWII. In football season, he followed his favorite teams, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears. He found enjoyment in playing the slot machines at the area casinos but always knew his limit.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Candice; two sons, Ty C. (Melissa S.) Vardaman, Fort Wayne, and Ryan (Gina) Vardaman, South Whitley; grandchildren, Ross, Maximus, Ian, Savanna, Lydia and Kinsey Vardaman; a great-grandchild, Chase Hyde; two sisters, Susie (Brett McDonald) Bingley, Columbia City, and Cynthia Niemann, Huntington; and a brother, William (Jo) Joy of Chicago.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City. Burial is in the South Whitley Cemetery. Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 25, 2019