|
|
Mike Bennett, 49, of Lowell, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; children, Zach Buechlein, Jacob, Billy and Connor Bennett; grandchildren, Christopher and Emellee Buechlein; parents, Max and Laura Bennett; siblings, Amy Potter, Adam (Augusta) Bennett, and Danielle Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou.
Mike was a member Calvary Bible Church in Marshfield, Wisconsin, where he served on the worship team, and later, Hilltop Community Church in Lowell, Indiana where he served as Worship Leader. Mike was a graduate of Central Noble High School in Albion, and Ball State University. He loved a good challenge, whether it be through playing competitive chess, competitive gaming, or software design, which became his career. He spent many years at both Ontario Systems in Muncie, IN and at Healthcare Business Services in Marshfield, WI.
It was the simple things in life that brought Mike joy, like a great piece of walleye, Styx, swimming in Big Lake where he grew up, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. His greatest joy was found in loving others. He'll be remembered for his bear hugs and kind heart. His love for friends and family was surpassed only by his love for serving God. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7 from 1-2 p.m. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 5, 2019