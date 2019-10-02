Home

Mildred F. Hess


1923 - 2019
Mildred F. Hess Obituary
Mildred F. Hess, 96, of Columbia City, passed away at 2:14 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at Kingston Care Center, Fort Wayne. Born May 29, 1923 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of John Franklin and Mabel Agnes (Jagger) Hazen.

She graduated from Churubusco High School with the Class of 1941. On March 27, 1943 she married Charles Hess. Mildred always helped on the family farm and worked at the Blue Bell Factory in 1941 & 1942 and Blumenthal's in 1953 & 1954. Mildred had been a member of Blue River Community Church since 1974, a Sunday School teacher for beginners and youth for over 20 years, Mary Dell Circle-Treasurer and Whitley County Counsel on Aging.

Survivors include her sisters, Phylis Farmer, of Kendallville; brother, Paul (Delores) Hazen, of Columbia City; nieces, Judy Demske, Joan (Joe) Miller, Louise Wolfe, Karen (Jason) Mabie, Barb Geiger and Cheryl Geiger; nephews, Jess (Kay) Geiger, Ron (Janet) Farmer and Randy (Brenda) Farmer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hess in 2011; brothers, Franklin Hazen and John Hazen; and sister, Margaret Geiger.

A gathering of family and friends will be 2-7 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastors Chad Shively and Ronald Scharfe officiating. Burial will follow at South Park (Annex) Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given her memory to her church or Heartland Hospice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Oct. 3, 2019
