Mildred Louise Desper, age 96, of Kendallville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. Mrs. Desper was born in Larwill, Indiana on November 2, 1923 to Seth and Jennie (Leatherman) Williamson.
She graduated from Larwill High School in 1941 and International Business College. She was married to Eugene Henry Ford Desper before he preceded her in death in 1991. She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist and the Dorcas Circle.
Family was very important to Mildred. She loved gathering her family together for holidays and attending all the grandchildren's special events, ball games, tennis matches, golf matches, and swim meets. She loved going for walks around Bixler Lake and around town, crossword puzzles, crocheting, needle point, and traveling.
Survivors include: Son, Dennis and Judith Desper, of Kendallville; Son, David Desper and Pam Baker, of Kendallville; Son, Doug and Kim Desper, of Kendallville; Daughter-in-law, Shelley and Dan Swihart, of Wabash; Brother, Eugene Williamson, of Columbia City; seven grandchildren: Chris and Julie Desper, of Kendallville; Amy and Jon DeWitt of Huntertown; Matt and Kim Desper of Kendallville; Adam and Kristen Desper of Nashville, Tennessee; Kelley and Adam Krockenberger of Indianapolis; Katelyn and Jeff Carrell of West Lafayette; and Daniel and Kristina Desper of Avilla; 12 great grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 1991; son, Steven Lee Desper on November 2, 2005; and daughter-in-law, Sandy Desper in 2013.
Private services will take place at the graveside at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville. Rev. Dr. Dan Barker will conduct the graveside service. Memorial donations may be made in Mildred's honor to Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home of Kendallville. Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 14, 2020