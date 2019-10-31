|
|
Morris J. "Bill" Shanabarger, 91, of Churubusco, passed away on October 29, 2019, at Kingston at Dupont.
Born in Churubusco, on February 26, 1928, to the late Ralph and Effie (Tarlton) Shanabarger.He spent his formative years in Churubusco, and attended Churubusco High School.
He worked at International Harvest for 36 and a half years, retiring on May 31, 1982.
Bill was a member of the Aerie Eagle's 1906 and was a 50-year member, the Moose Lodge 1063, Sons of the American Legion Post 98, Columbia City Fraternal Order of Police 131 AUX. and UAW Local 57.
He enjoyed cars, traveling and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Morris is survived by his two daughters, Donna (Kenneth) Hyser and Cheryl (Hogan) Smith; four grandchildren, Chris Turner, Kenneth (AJ) Smith, Tonya O'Brien and Tracey Bultemeier; 12 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Waters and Grace Keister; three brothers, Lee, Glen and Robert Shanabarger.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 1, 2019