Myra L. Bone, 91 of Round Lake Beach, Ill., went home to be with the lord Friday morning Feb. 8, 2019. She was born June 3, 1927 in Kokomo, Indiana to Mary (Noble) and Harrison G. Dotterer. She had one sister Geraldine (Robert) Kemper.

She graduated from Kokomo High School class of 1945. One of her first jobs after high school was a telephone operator. On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Robert G. Bone in Lafayette, Indiana. They had two children, Jennifer and Douglas. She moved to North Webster in 1969 where she resided for many years. She worked as a secretary to Biomet founder and CEO Dane Miller when it first started. She was a longtime Member of the North Webster United Methodist church. She moved to Columbia City in 1997. Her last move was to Ill. in 2014, and she resided there with her daughter and son in law the past three years.

She was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, traveling, spending time with family and her dogs and cats.. Her favorite place to travel was to Michigan with friends and family. She may have gotten her love for Michigan when she and her father took a cruise on the Great Lakes in late 1940's via the ships the North American and the South American.

She is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Jim) Rhinehart of Round Lake Beach, Ill.; her son Douglas (Annette) Bone of Columbia City; three grandchildren, Joseph, Rachel and Hannah. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband Robert, her sister Geraldine, and her parents

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Eastlund Funeral Home Syracuse, IN from 1-3 p.m., with the service following at 3 p.m. Memorial Contributions can be made to Humane Society Columbia City, IN. Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 13, 2019