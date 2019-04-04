|
|
Nancy C. Alexander, 77, of Columbia City, passed away peacefully at her home at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born on February 9, 1942 in Phelps County, Mo., a daughter of Harvey E. and Lillian M. (Winkleman) Lister.
She is survived by her husband Robert L. Alexander, children and many grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 4, 2019