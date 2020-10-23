1/1
Nancy Jane Yant
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Jane Yant, 80, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born October 19, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Harold Davis and Kathryn (Barnes) Davis-Wills.
She graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1956. In 1974, Nancy moved to Whitley County, Indiana. On November 22, 1997, she married James V. Yant. She worked for Richards Restaurant for 12 years and at the Columbia City Wal-Mart for over 28 years. Nancy was a member of the Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Yant; daughters, Kelly Andersen, Lisa Shuler and Melissa Hess; step-children, Cindy, Mark, Toye and Carol; sister, Lucy Kerecman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Lori Wells and Jenny Emery.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order and the request of the family, face masks are required for attendance. There will be a private family service with her inurnment at South Park Annex Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Nancy's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Post and Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved