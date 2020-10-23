Nancy Jane Yant, 80, of Columbia City, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born October 19, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Harold Davis and Kathryn (Barnes) Davis-Wills.
She graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1956. In 1974, Nancy moved to Whitley County, Indiana. On November 22, 1997, she married James V. Yant. She worked for Richards Restaurant for 12 years and at the Columbia City Wal-Mart for over 28 years. Nancy was a member of the Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Yant; daughters, Kelly Andersen, Lisa Shuler and Melissa Hess; step-children, Cindy, Mark, Toye and Carol; sister, Lucy Kerecman; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two daughters, Lori Wells and Jenny Emery.
A gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. With the current Executive Order and the request of the family, face masks are required for attendance. There will be a private family service with her inurnment at South Park Annex Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com
to send Nancy's family online condolences or sign the online guest book.