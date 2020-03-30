|
Nancy Jo Kunz, 73, of Columbia City, passed away Monday evening on March 23, 2020 at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Ft. Wayne.
Nancy was born on August 20, 1946 in Adams County to Oscar E. and Sylvia E. (Hirschy) Bertsch. Both parents preceded her in death. She married William Kunz in 1999. Kunz preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2019.
She graduated from Adams Central High School in 1964 and attended Ivy Tech. College in Ft. Wayne, and earned an Associate Degree in Management. She was employed with the Sears Company and retired fromWal-Mart in Columbia City in 2017.
Nancy enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, cake decorating, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Nancy is survived by two children, Mark (Heather) Magley, of Ft. Wayne, and Vicki (Peter Baldwin) Magley, of Storrs, CT.; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers, James (Christy) Bertsch, of Ft. Wayne, Stan (Cindy) Bertsch and Mike (Carmon) Bertsch, both of Decatur.
Due to restrictions and isolations from the Coronavirus pandemic in our communities, there will be no public services at this time. A Memorial Gathering Service will be conducted at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel 3220 East SR 124 Bluffton, IN. at a later date. Burial will take place at the Ray Cemetery, Monroe, IN.
Memorials may be given to "Grandchildren's College Education Fund."
Online condolences may be expressed at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.
Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 31, 2020