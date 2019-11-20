|
|
Nancy L. Walker, age 78, of Columbia City, IN, passed away at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Provena Sacred Heart Home, Avilla. Born on August 18, 1941 in Whitley County, she was the daughter of Frank and Edna (Leedy) Marrs.
Nancy attended local schools and graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1959. She was a secretary at the Whitley County Jail for 33 years until her retirement in 2007.
Nancy was a member of Community Bible Church in Columbia City. She also enjoyed reading and cooking.
Survivors include her sons Brian (Nicole) Walker, of Columbia City, David (Michele) Walker, of Fort Wayne, and Corey (Lori) Walker, of Moore, OK; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Willodean White and Lana Terman, both of Columbia City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gene Norris.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a LifeStory Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior to service.
Burial will follow in Troy Presbyterian Cemetery, Columbia City.
Memorial contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to Whitley County Humane Society or Community Bible Church.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.
Published in The Post and Mail on Nov. 21, 2019