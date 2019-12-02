Home

Nancy Seymour


1946 - 2019
Nancy Seymour Obituary
Nancy Seymour, 73, of Columbia City, passed away unexpectedly at 8:31 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home. Born January 7, 1946 in Warren, Pa., she was the daughter of George and Dora (Green) Lobdell.

She grew up in Clarendon and graduated at Warren Area High School with the Class of 1964. Nancy worked at New Process Company and EMI Company. While working at EMI, she met James Seymour. After Jim took a job in Fort Wayne, she moved to Columbia City with him. On April 6, 1994 the couple was married in Columbia City. After retiring from Viking in Columbia City, Nancy cared for her mother-in-law, June.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jim Seymour; sons, James (A.J. Iskir) Ruhlman of Bethesda, Md., and Justin Ruhlman of Lima, OH; step-children, Bryan (Christine) Seymour, of Goshen, and Mona (A.J.) Byerly, of Waterford, Pa.; sisters, Jolee Hamm, of Warren, Pa. and Carol (Chuck) Nelson, of Eustis, Fla.; brothers, Dennis Lobdell, of Conroe, TX and Randy (Martha) Lobdell, of Warren, Pa.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a funeral service to begin at 5 p.m. Visitation will also be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut St., Waterford, Pa., and a funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Waterford Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in Nancy's memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 3, 2019
