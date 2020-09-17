1/1
Nathan Fred Gause
1956 - 2020
Nathan Fred Gause, 63, of Coesse, died at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. He had been in declining health.
 Born in Whitley County, Indiana, on November 19, 1956, he was a son of the late Robert L. and Betty A. (Gable) Gause. His formative years were spent in Thorncreek Twp., Whitley County, and he attended Columbia City Joint High School.
He joined the U.S. Army. After his discharge he returned to the area.
For the past 10 years he worked for Epco, Fort Wayne as a tool and die maker. He also performed equipment maintenance and set-up. Previously he had worked for McCoy Dairy Farm. Throughout his work career, he assisted his son-in-law Matt Smith with his farming operation.
His grandchildren were the joy of his life. He often spent time playing with them and just enjoying their company. He liked to ride his motorcycle and work on cars. He kept a special place in his heart for his beloved dog – Bruiser who survives.
Surviving are his children, Joni (Matt) Smith, Columbia City, Jeremy L. Gause, Fort Wayne, and Janelle M. Bartels, Syracuse; his ex-spouse but life-long partner, Carol Clark; grandchildren, Hayley and Hyden Bartels, Kyler, Karmine, and Kiera Gause, Austin Murphy, Mykayla Harpel and Chase Smith; a sister, Roberta (James) Shlater, Columbia City; and a brother, Robert L. Gause, Jr., Roanoke.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Fryback.
The funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial will take place at a later date at the Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to final expenses c/o Smith and Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Post and Mail from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
