Nelson Wayne Metzger, 67, of South Whitley, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Timbercrest Healthcare Center in North Manchester. On Nov. 10, 1951, Nelson was born to Loren R. and Olive L. (Miller) Metzger in Columbia City.
After graduating from South Whitley High School in 1970, Nelson went on to Purdue University where he graduated with a degree in Animal Science in 1974. During his time at Purdue, Nelson lived in Rochdale Co-Op house. Every year Nelson and his lifelong friends that lived in Rochdale made a point of getting together. On July 27, 1985, Nelson married Linda "Lin" Powell. Nelson has been a lifelong dairy farmer. He returned to the farm after graduation from Purdue.
Even after he retired, he volunteered his time at the farm, helping wherever was needed. Nelson loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. For those who were fortunate enough to know Nelson knew how generous, kind, sincere, honest, humble and loving he was to all of his friends, family, and even people he hardly knew. He would always volunteer at Manchester Church of the Brethren doing what needed to be done, from washing dishes to moving tables, Nelson did whatever he could to help. Nelson was truly a person that would rather be helping than a person that wanted help. This could be seen when he went on a trip with Manchester University for the Science Medical Practicum to Nicaragua to help with medical care, veterinary care, and helping farms in remote villages.
Nelson's life will be remembered by his wife Linda Metzger, of South Whitley; two step-daughters, Denise (Joe) Shawver, of Columbia City, and Laura (Chris) Tolle, of Katie, TX; one brother, John (Beth) Metzger, of North Port, Fla.; one sister, Anita (Melvin) Sautter, of North Manchester; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family could call on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley Street, North Manchester, Indiana. A celebration of life began at 3 p.m. with visitation followed Pastor Kurt Borgmann and Pastor Karen Eberly will officiating.
For those who wish to honor the memory of Nelson, memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 17, 2019