Nelwyn Joy McNamara, age 71, of Albion, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 11, 1948, the daughter of Oliver Lewis and Evelyn (Johnson) Goins. On June 4, 1966, she married her sweetheart, Michael Thomas McNamara in Pitkin, Louisiana. Together they shared nearly 54 years of marriage.
Everyone who knew Nelwyn knew that she was a very special lady. She was a member of Stone's Hill Community Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening. Above all she loved her family. Nelwyn was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Thomas McNamara, of Albion; daughters, Debbie Norris, of Kendallville, Dana (Bobby) Bering, of Columbia City, and Diana (Sherm) Keirn, of South Whitley; son, Doug (Amy) McNamara, of Wolcottville; sisters, Jennell Johnson, of Louisiana, Barbara Atteberry, of Texas, and Genevee James, of Louisiana; granddaughters, Shelby, Allison, Delia, Catelyn, Audrie, Abigail, Kaia, and Grace; grandsons, Rhett and Cole; great-granddaughters, Haley and Briana; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Samuel Keirn; and sisters, Bonnie Johnson and Sybil Johnson.
A private family service was held in Nelwyn's honor on Friday, March 6, 2020 with Pastor Joey Nelson officiating. She was laid to rest at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Nelwyn's honor to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Set 210; Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 10, 2020