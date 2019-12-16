|
Norma J. Cowen, 88, of Columbia City, died at 7:33 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Miller's at Oak Pointe where she had been a resident since 2011.
Born December 17, 1930 in Wheatfield, IN, she was a daughter of the late Homer C. and Alma M. (Cooper) Woosley. Her formative years were spent in Tefft, Indiana where she attended Tefft High School.
On August 6, 1960, she was united in marriage to John T. Cowen. They made their home in the Columbia City area. John died on September 11, 2010.
For 20 years, she worked for the former Strouse's Menswear, Columbia City. The couple owned and operated the Goose Lake resort, then the Wolf Lake Bar, and finally the Crossroads Inn in Ligonier.
Always expanding her knowledge and keeping current, she was an avid reader. Embroidery and flower gardening kept her busy when not at work. She is fondly remembered for delicious fried chicken and her lemon cake. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda S. Needler, of North Webster; grandchildren, Pamela (Gordon) Baker, of Pierceton, and Niki (Mike) Groves, of New Paris; four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Beverly (Reedie) Shephard, of North Judson, and Betty Christner, of Warsaw.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Howard, and infant sister, and a brother, William Woosley.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial will take place at a later date at the South Park Annex Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Heartland Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 17, 2019