Norma P. Sheets, 91, of Columbia City passed away at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her Oak Pointe apartment in Columbia City. She was born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Etna Troy Township, Whitley County, the daughter of Fred and Eliza (Estlick) Marrs.

Norma graduated from Larwill High School with the Class of 1945. Norma married Morris Sheets on Nov. 11, 1946 in Columbia City. She spent her entire lifetime in Whitley County where she assisted her husband Morris on the Sheets Family Farm, where for many years Norma milked cows for her family. As a young adult, she also worked at Blue Bell. Her memberships include Laud Christian Church and she was a member of Rebekah Lodge for over 50 years.

Survivors include four children, Susan J. McQueen, Mike A. (Jill) Sheets, Janet A. (Ron) Hindbaugh and Dennis D. (Diane) Sheets, all of Columbia City; one brother, Charles F. Marrs, Defiance, OH; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great- grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Morris Sheets; five sisters, Eileen Walburn, Lurabelle Kourt, Sally Wright, Martha A. Putman, Mary M. Stuersel; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Derek Laliberte will be officiating.

Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, rural Huntington County. Memorial bequest are to be made in Norma's memory to Cure Search for Childhood Cancer, 4600 East-West Highway, Suite 600, Bethseda, Md., 20814. Published in The Post and Mail on Mar. 16, 2019