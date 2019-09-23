|
Norman "Mac" Lesley, 89, of Columbia City, passed away at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. Born September 5, 1930 in Mexico, Indiana, he was the son of Otto and Nellie (Ammerman) Lesley.
He grew up in Miami County and served in the U.S. Army. On December 20, 1953, he married Uva Richardson. Mac had owned The Standard gas station in Mexico, operated The Colonial gas station in Peru and retired from Food Marketing in 1994. Following retirement, he worked part time in the Produce Department at the Columbia City Wal-Mart. He was an avid bowler and loved being outdoors.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Uva Lesley; children, Denise (Bill) Chaney, of Columbia City, Jeff (Kathy) Lesley, of Fort Wayne, JoEllen Scott, of South Whitley, Teresa (Shawn) Wait, of Columbia City, Mark (Angie) Lesley, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rex, Bob and Bill Lesley; and sisters, Sally Jones, Emma Stanley, Lucille Huddleston and twin sister, Norma Gerhart; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery Annex. Memorial gifts may be given in Mac's memory to the donor's choice. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 24, 2019