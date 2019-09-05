|
|
Pamela Loe, 68, of Columbia City, passed away at 9:55 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center. Born January 11, 1951 in Wolf Lake, she was the daughter of Edward Frank and Patsy Marie (Gray) McClure.
Pam attended Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1969. On August 29, 1970 she married Steven J. Loe at First Church of God. She had worked for Dana from 1969-1999 and the YMCA for 15 years, retiring in 2016.
Survivors include daughters, Brandie Kreps, of Fort Wayne, Cara (Aaron) Likens, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Dakota Kreps, Jaegar (Kristina) Kreps, Vincent Likens and Hazel Likens; great-grandchildren, Chance and Paisley and expecting twin great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Art Miller) Coulter, of Columbia City; and brother, Bruce (Brenda) McClure, of Milford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband of 49 years, Steve Loe, in February 2019.
A gathering of family and friends will be 2-6 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Pam's memory toward her final expenses, ICO DeMoney-Grimes. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 4, 2019