|
|
Patricia Ann O'Reilly, 83, of South Whitley, died at 8:05 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City.
She was born April 28, 1936 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Clifford and Ruth (Harnishfeger) Worman. Her formative years were spent in Fort Wayne where she attended Central High School.
On September 15, 1953, she was united in marriage to Russell Eugene O'Reilly. They made their first home in Fort Wayne. In 1964 they moved to Whitley County. Russell died on December 21, 1999. In 2005, Pat moved to South Whitley.
A great cook, she worked for Mullendore's Restaurant in Columbia City and finished her work career at Scotts Restaurant in South Whitley.
As an accomplished cook, she would often critique others. At home, she enjoyed cooking for her family and listening to Elvis. Fond of video poker, she loved to visit Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and other casino destinations. She delighted in trips to Florida, Graceland, and traveled the coastal Highway 1 from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
She is survived by a daughter, Janene Ruth Timm; three sons, Michael E. O'Reilly, South Whitley, Danny Lee O'Reilly, Larwill, and Kevin Dale O'Reilly, South Whitley; a brother, Dennis (Mary) Worman, Grabill; nine grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother Steven Worman; sisters, Maxine Weber, Betty Jane Baron, Wendy Bodhe and Glenna Worman.
There will be a private family visitation and entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Arrangements were entrusted to Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Jan. 30, 2020