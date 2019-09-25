|
Patricia Joann Robinson, 91, of Larwill, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home.
She was born March 3, 1928 in New Haven, Indiana, a daughter of the late Leonard Robert and Mae Elnora (Longardner) Carpenter. Her formative years were spent in New Haven. Always looking to better herself, she completed her GED at Columbia City Joint High School in 1982.
Her first marriage was in 1947 to David Mason Conley who is deceased. They made their home in New Haven, moving to California for a year, then to Pierceton, New Haven, Ossian and Larwill. She then married Robert Leroy Robinson in 1966. They made their home in Larwill. Mr. Robinson died December 6, 1978. In 1979 Charles Oda Martin became her significant other until his death.
Patricia began her work career at Magnavox in Fort Wayne. She then worked for the former Blue Bell in Columbia City until their closing, then Royal Lace, Fort Wayne. For 21 years, she was a custodian for Columbia City Schools, retiring in 1990.
A voracious reader with a sharp memory, she often would be reading several different books simultaneously knowing exactly where she was in each book. She enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. She delighted in walking her dog – Widget. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She actively helped raise her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Her first grandchildren, mixing their words, began calling her "Garney" in place of "Granny." It stuck and she became known as "Garney" by her family and friends.
She was a member of the Larwill Wesleyan Church, American Legion, Pierceton and served on the Larwill Town Board leading the initiative to build the town gazebo.
She is survived by two sons, David M. Conley, Larwill, and Ray D. (Danielle) Conley, Fort Wayne; three daughters, Penelope J. (James) Conley-Treesh, Larwill, Brenda M. (Dennis) West, Raleigh, NC, and Leonda K. (William) Vance, Pierceton; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Brenda Radke, Fort Wayne.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by brothers, Orlo W., James L., Joi A., and Jerry K. Carpenter and sisters, Delores D. Gantz and Juanita S. James.
The funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at Lakeview Cemetery, Larwill. Visitation is 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Post and Mail on Sept. 26, 2019