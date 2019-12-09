|
Patricia M. Johnson, 85, of Columbia City, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkview Whitley Hospital. She was born February 19, 1934 to Earl and Alice B. (Hinman) Herron in Whitley County.
Patricia graduated from Coesse High School in 1952 and Lutheran School of Nursing in 1955. She worked at Whitley Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She was a member of Lake Chapel U.M.C. She married Robert W. Johnson December 30, 1955.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Michael L. (Marianne) Johnson, of Auburn; two daughters, Monica L. (Richard) Rosencrans , of Edmond, OK and Mitzi L. (Steve) Stewart, of Columbia City; sister, Donna Bolinger; sister-in-law, Norma Herron; 10 grandchildren, Matt Johnson, Megan (Nathan) Clark, Mitch (Lindsey) Johnson, Sister Christine "Sarah," Ellen (Keegan) Melstrom, Paul (Anne) Rosencrans, Tim Rosencrans, Kerri (Jon) Nykos, Nick Stewart and Dory (George) Ray; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas Herron and Paul Herron; sisters, Wiladene Kneller and Coral Erdly.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to the . Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.
Published in The Post and Mail on Dec. 10, 2019