Paul David "PD" Rhoads, 81, of rural South Whitley, died in the company of family at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor, Columbia City.
He was born on July 27, 1938 in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Paul Harvey and Mary Ellen (Bechtold) Rhoads. His formative years were spent in Collins. He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1956. He then served in the U.S. Air Force.
On March 22, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judy A. Leininger. They have always made their home in Whitley County.
As the "Mayor" of Tunker, PD took pride in his metropolis and civic responsibilities. He received a flag that flew over the capitol building and daily ran it up the flagpole he erected at the intersection in Tunker. His flowers, particularly his gladiolus, beautified the neighborhood.
PD was a life-long learner, conversing intelligently on many topics including history and airplanes, passing a love for history on to his grandson.
He worked in the past for Scott's Grocery, Quality Farm and Fleet, and Big R, but was happiest in his last 20 years of employment working at Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware. He was the epitome of Ace's "helpful hardware man" where customers were his friends.
He was a member of the Builders Organization and was a 10-year 4-H member. A member of Sugar Creek Church of the Nazarene, he loved the Lord.
PD loved animals, particularly cats, many of them ending up on his doorstep where they received his attention and care. He rejoiced in being the "fun uncle", providing dazzling fireworks for the July 4th holiday, creating a spooky panorama in his yard for Halloween and offering special gifts for Christmas. He had an infectious laugh, enjoying ornery greeting cards and a good joke.
He is survived by wife of 55 years, Judy; a daughter, Dawn M. Rhoads Robinson, of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Mercedes, Margeaux, Gunnar and Malena Robinson and a sister, Mary Jane Myers, of Columbia City.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margery Frick.
The funeral service is at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Burial is at the Nolt Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Parkinson's Foundation or Sugar Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Post and Mail on Feb. 26, 2020