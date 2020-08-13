Paul Eugene Preston, 58, of Columbia City, died at 11:51 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Born in Borger, Texas, on September 7, 1961, he was a son of Eugene and Amelia (Staton) Preston. He grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated from Haltom High School in 1981.
On February 14, 1987, he married DeAnn Stansbery. They made their first home in North Richland Hills, Texas, and in 1987 they moved to Columbia City.
He worked for Dana Corp, Columbia City, for 17 years. After they closed, he went to work for Dycom, which became part of SDI. In 2015, he became employed by Dexter Axle as a material handler.
A motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davison. He liked sanctioned drag racing with his modified Chevy and drove a rat rod as his hobby car. For many years he participated in the local golf leagues and the bowling league. He shared a special bond with his beloved dog Zoe.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, DeAnn; sons, Kyle and Dustin Preston, of Columbia City; a grand-daughter, Chloe Preston; his father, Eugene Preston, Carthage, TX; a brother, Darrel (Nancy) Preston, Carthage, TX; and a sister, Pamela Kinslow, Columbia City.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Amelia Preston.
Per Paul's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
