Paul J. Chappel, of Columbia City, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 91. Paul was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 3, 1927 to Jay S. and Mable E. (Bireley) Chappel.

He graduated from Jefferson High School in Columbia City in 1946 and joined the Navy shortly after. He returned from the Navy and started working at Spicer Axle, which later became Dana Corporation, where he worked for 36 years before retiring in 1986.

He met and married Beverly L. Treece on Aug. 1, 1959, they were married for over 58 years until her death March 3, 2018. He enjoyed traveling with his family and camping and fishing. He was an avid gardener and was always giving away produce to friends and family.

He is survived by daughter Valerie Chappel Smith (Derek) and son Eric Chappel (Estalene), grandson Kevin Chappel and great grandson, Lennon Chappel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, Norman Chappel, Sally (Chappel) Pyle, Glenn Chappel and Bonnie (Chappel) Underhill.

No services are being held at this time. Please donate to the Cancer . Published in The Post and Mail on Apr. 3, 2019